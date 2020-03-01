Los Angeles Lakers' Castoffs Better off After Anthony Davis Trade

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Regardless of how far the Los Angeles Lakers (45-13) advance this postseason, they're not going to regret the Anthony Davis trade.

As long as Davis re-signs this offseason, as expected, Vice President of Basketball Operations and general manager Rob Pelinka added a top-flight All-Star to a team already boasting LeBron James. The Lakers jumped from an also-ran to the best team in the Western Conference, at least by record.

That doesn't mean the franchise didn't give up a lot in its summer multiteam trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. The Lakers dealt both players and future draft considerations, but Pelinka shouldn't have any buyer's remorse—even as several of his former players are finding success elsewhere.

Twenty-two-year-old forward Brandon Ingram earned his first All-Star nod, leading the Pelicans in scoring at 24.8 points per game. With rookie Zion Williamson out with a knee injury until his January debut, Ingram did as much as he could to keep New Orleans afloat. Williamson's return has given the Pelicans a real shot at the eighth playoff spot in the West, which would likely lead to a first-round series against the Lakers.

Ingram had grown as a scorer with the Lakers, but what's been most impressive in New Orleans is his much improved outside shot. On 6.3 attempts per game, he is shooting 40 percent. For most wings to be successful alongside James, they need to be a willing and accurate long-range shooter. Ingram, however, took just 1.8 attempts per game last season, hitting 33 percent of them.

Would he have developed at the same pace playing alongside James?

Perhaps, but the Lakers would rather have Davis' 26.4 points per night than a gamble on Ingram. It's not the extra couple of points per game but the full package Davis brings, especially as one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball has also improved with the Pelicans, hitting 36.6 percent of his looks from deep, a jump from 32.9 percent with the Lakers last year. He's up from 9.9 points per game to 11.6, 5.4 assists to 6.9 and a miserable 41.7 percent from the line to a poor 57.1 percent. Perhaps more importantly, Ball has already logged 51 games played, one away from his career high of 52 as a rookie.

The Lakers never really had a healthy Ball, and Ingram wasn't a natural fit with James. Both players were crucial pieces to acquire Davis, beyond talent, as sizable outgoing salaries to match Davis' $27.1 million. Ingram and Ball were needed in every scenario; which role players and picks went out was more fluid.

Josh Hart has been a positive for the Pelicans, averaging double figures (10.4 points per game) for the first time in his career while improving from 33.6 percent from three-point range to 35.7 percent. He's also one of the team's top rebounders at 6.5 per game.

The Lakers also sent Isaac Bonga, Moritz Wagner and Jemerrio Jones to the Wizards, and while Jones didn't make the regular-season roster, Bonga and Wagner have become valued rotation players. Bonga, who only made 22 appearances with the Lakers at 5.5 minutes per game, has already played 53 games for Washington at 17.7 minutes per outing. The Lakers were grooming him as a point guard, but he's a wing player for Washington, shooting 51.8 percent from the field at 4.5 points per game. Wagner has struggled to stay healthy, but he's performed well, shooting an impressive 57.5 percent from the field for 10.2 points per game.

By dealing Hart, Wagner, Bonga and Jones, the Lakers were able to trade players for Davis instead of using cap room. Pelinka then used that spending power to sign Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook and DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury but was replaced by Dwight Howard on a minimum contract.

While the Lakers lost youth in the Davis trade, they fleshed out a more experienced supporting roster.

Pelinka could have sent out Kyle Kuzma in lieu of some of the other considerations, and while Kuzma hasn't had a great season (12.5 points per game, 31.3 percent from three), the Lakers felt he had more upside than the picks and players given in the deal.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press/Associated Press

As far as draft considerations, the Pelicans will get the Lakers' 2021 first-rounder. Provided Davis re-signs, that pick should be no higher than 20 and may be closer to 30. New Orleans can also swap firsts in 2023 and will either get the Lakers' 2024 or 2025 first as well. The Wizards get the Lakers' 2022 second-round pick too.

It's a lot—maybe more than Pelinka needed to give up—but the on-court results justify the means.

Finally, Los Angeles also gave up the fourth overall pick (De'Andre Hunter) in last June's draft, and the 22-year-old forward is averaging 12.6 points per game almost entirely as a starter with the Hawks.

Had the Lakers kept their pick, they were more likely to draft Darius Garland, taken fifth by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is a regular starter and is averaging 12.3 points a game. Hunter is a more natural defender, with Garland the better ball-handler.

Given where the Cavaliers (17-43), Hawks (19-43) and even the Pelicans (26-33) are in the standings, Pelinka probably isn't worried about the opportunity cost in what he gave up to give the franchise a shot at a title this year.

And Davis isn't exactly an older player. At just 27 on March 11, he should have a long, successful career ahead of him. Pelinka just needs to make sure Davis remains in the fold throughout his prime.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter, @EricPincus.