The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 169

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

There was a championship belt in the building.

There was a championship at stake in the Octagon.

But if you were banking on a title actually changing hands—or, more accurately, being won—on Saturday night, you walked away unfulfilled.

Because No. 3 flyweight contender Figueiredo missed the 125-pound weight limit by better than two pounds on Friday night in Norfolk, his crushing TKO victory over No. 1 contender and previous two-time title challenger Benavidez was rendered hollow in its aftermath.

The flyweight belt had been vacated after champion Henry Cejudo moved to bantamweight.

Benavidez had lost two previous title bouts with former champion Demetrious Johnson and could have won the title had he beaten Figueiredo, who was not eligible to win it after the weigh-in miss.

Still, the win was Figueiredo's seventh in eight UFC bouts and the stoppage was his 15th overall.

"We're sad for him because he's still not the champion," Usman said. "He won't be able to go down in history, at least not yet, saying that he won that belt."

Figueiredo was declared the winner at 1:54 of the second round, shortly after he'd landed a single, devastating right hand that put Benavidez flat on his back and helpless to defend the three subsequent hammer fists that prompted the quick rescue by referee Dan Miragliotta.

The punch came shortly after a brutal head clash in the center of the cage that left Benavidez spurting blood from a cut over his left eye. The Texas-born veteran, who made his UFC debut in 2011, was wiping blood away as he retreated and still seemed dazed when the decisive shot landed.

"It's like I'm in the middle of some freaking nightmare," Benavidez told Bisping. "I had a lot of visions of talking to you afterward, but this wasn't how they looked. Everyone goes through ups and downs and this is mine, on full display. But I'm lucky to be alive, I guess."

Figueiredo apologized to the crowd for missing the weight and removing some of the drama.

"You guys deserved a big main event," he said. "The belt is coming. I'm going to be the next UFC flyweight champion. Next time, I'm going to get the weight and the belt will be around my waist."