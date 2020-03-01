NFL Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks and Buzz During Scouting Combine

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There is never a shortage of information shared when executives, coaches, agents, draft prospects and media gather in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

If you love the following the rumor mill, this must be your favorite moment on the football calendar.

While media members collect information on both teams and players, a select portion of the 2020 draft class has a chance to showcase its talent at Lucas Oil Stadium. Prospects are run through physical and athletic testing, as well as on-field drills.

Although their performance should only be a small part of a large evaluation, the buzz emerging from Indianapolis can enhance or crush a player's draft stock.

Expert Mock Drafts and Latest Buzz

Most analysts have pegged the Cincinnati Bengals to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall with Washington taking Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young at No. 2.

The drafts begin to diverge with the third pick, though.

Part of that reason is some draft writers mix in potential trades, while others avoid listing that movement. Since the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 selection but are set behind center with Matthew Stafford, they'll be fielding calls from QB-needy teams.

General manager Bob Quinn recently told Tori Petry of the team's official site that the Lions are "open to any trades." One such option could be the Los Angeles Chargers trading up to snag Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the replacement for Philip Rivers, something Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports listed.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press/Associated Press

Should the Lions end up making their pick, most analysts expect Detroit to target a defensive player.

B/R's Matt Miller, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler of The Athletic all chose Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in their most recent mock. SB Nation's Dan Kadar pegged Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

"Trade or draft, we're in a good position," a Lions source told Miller.

Detroit has most often been connected to the Miami Dolphins, who are searching for a long-term answer at quarterback and are stocked with three first-round selections (5, 18, 26). No team is better prepared to engineer a deal with the Lions.

So, do the Dolphins prefer Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert? After a report indicated Miami isn't set on Tagovailoa, Miller cited a source who said "it's classic smokescreen behavior to tell a team-friendly reporter" that kind of information.

The Dolphins also spent time with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

That might simply be due diligence, though.

"I'm told the team is prepared to trade up for the Alabama quarterback, and owner Stephen Ross is fully on board with the selection," Miller reported.

If the Dolphins keep a later first-round selection, they may consider pairing a wide receiver with their new quarterback. One option expected to remain available in the 20-32 range is Colorado star Laviska Shenault Jr., but he'll have a medical red flag at least temporarily added to his scouting report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Shenault will undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The expected recovery time is 4-6 weeks, so he should be healthy before the draft in late April.

Miller noted the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are among the other late-first selectors eyeing a receiver.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.