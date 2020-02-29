Odell Beckham Jr. Jokes He's 'Done' with Football After Tony Romo's Rumored Deal

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cracked a joke Saturday on Twitter after it was reported that CBS signed Tony Romo to a big-money contract to remain with the network as an NFL commentator.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo will make $17 million per season under his new contract, which is the most ever for an NFL television announcer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that while the contract is for three years, it will be extended an additional seven years if CBS and the NFL are able to extend their rights deal.

Romo's announcing career is already proving to be more lucrative than his playing career in many ways. During his 14 years as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Romo made more than $17 million in a season only three times.

Beckham signed a five-year, $90 million extension in 2018, but only $41.0 million of it was guaranteed at signing, so Romo has a good chance to make more over the life of his contract.

In terms of average annual salary, Romo would be tied for 32nd among NFL players with Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, per Spotrac.

Romo would also be 17th among quarterbacks, ahead of the likes of Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

While the NFL's best players have the potential to make more than Romo, the fact that Romo is about to make $17 million per season without taking any hits has to be promising news for players who are hoping to get into broadcasting when their careers end.