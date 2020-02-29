La Liga Results 2020: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 26 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia beat Real Betis 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten La Liga record at Mestalla in 2019-20.

Goals from Kevin Gameiro and Dani Parejo gave the hosts all three points and extended the visitors' winless run to six league games.

Elsewhere, Eibar boosted their hopes of survival with a 3-0 win over Levante, while Alaves were held to a draw at Leganes.

Saturday's final match saw Granada and Celta Vigo play out a goalless draw at Los Carmenes.

Saturday's Results

Eibar 3-0 Levante

Valencia 2-1 Real Betis

Leganes 1-1 Alaves

Granada 0-0 Celta Vigo

Saturday Recap

Valencia picked up their first win in six matches against Betis to reignite their hopes of securing a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Los Che opened the scoring on the hour following a swift counter. Gameiro hit a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that flew in off the post:

Dani Parejo doubled their lead with just a minute of normal time remaining. The Valencia captain struck from close range after being teed up by Daniel Wass.

Betis striker Loren Moron pulled one back in stoppage time with his ninth La Liga goal of the season, but it was to prove only a consolation for Rubi's struggling side.

The win sees Valencia move into seventh place in the table and just two points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth place.

La Liga shared highlights of the match:

Elsewhere, Eibar bounced back from a 5-0 drubbing at Barcelona last time out in La Liga with a comfortable victory against Levante at Ipurua.

Charles struck midway through the first half for the hosts. The Brazilian converted from close range following a header from Fabian Orellana.

Eibar extended their lead in the second half through Charles' second of the match. The 35-year-old powered a header into the top corner after a cross from Sergi Enrich:

Charles missed the chance to net a hat-trick when he saw a penalty saved by Aitor Fernandez after Jorge Miramon had been penalised for handball.

Orellana completed the scoring with six minutes left to play when he swept home Enrich's cross to move Eibar five points clear of the relegation zone.

Leganes remain second from bottom in La Liga after a 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Javier Aguirre's side went behind early in the second half when Lucas Perez combined with Joselu to score his 11th league goal of an impressive season:

Leganes are short of attacking options, having lost Youssef En-Nesyri and Martin Braithwaite over the winter, but equalised on the hour through Guido Carrillo.

The visitors might have won it late on, but Perez and Ruben Duarte were denied by a fine double save from goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.