Kawhi Leonard Says 'Sky's the Limit' for Clippers After 29-Point Win vs. Nuggets

Harry How/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard suggested Friday after the Los Angeles Clippers' 132-103 win over the Denver Nuggets that big things could be in store moving forward.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Leonard said: "I mean sky's the limit. We have very talented players, we got some youth, veterans, and when it's all put together, I feel like we can be one of the top teams. It's about just keep sustaining our health and trusting each other and just taking it one game at a time."

A healthy L.A. team thoroughly dominated the Nuggets and moved into a tie with Denver for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in the process with matching 40-19 records.

Kawhi finished with 19 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes.

Seven Clippers players (including four off the bench) scored in double figures, and Paul George led the way with 24. George also expressed his belief that Friday's win was the Clippers' most complete performance of the season.

The Clippers haven't had their entire team together often this season because of injury, but with Leonard, George, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell all playing, L.A. was dominant.

Los Angeles shot 53.9 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from three and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line. It also held Denver to 45.1 percent shooting overall, forced 14 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 46-39.

The Clippers entered the season as the co-favorites in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, but while the Lakers have been the No. 1 seed in the West throughout the year, the Clippers have been hanging around third or fourth.

Now, they are tied for second, and if they can outplay the Nuggets down the stretch, it would guarantee them home-court advantage until the conference finals and ensure they wouldn't have to deal with the Lakers until then.

Fans have been waiting to see what the Clippers look like at full strength all season long, and they showed Friday they are capable of dismantling one of the best teams in the NBA.