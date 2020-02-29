Report: Panthers' James Bradberry Seeking $15M-Plus Per Season; Redskins Linked

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry is reportedly planning to seek upwards of $15 million annually when he becomes an unrestricted free agent March 18.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Saturday and noted the Washington Redskins are among the teams expected to pursue Bradberry.

The 26-year-old Alabama native is coming off a strong 2019 season in Carolina. He recorded 65 total tackles, 12 passes defended, three interceptions and a sack in 15 games. He's tallied 47 passes defended and eight picks in 60 appearances since the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

"I feel like I'm a top corner in this league and I want to be compensated as such," Bradberry told reporters in December. "I'm open to any and all possibilities. I understand this is a business. We'll see what happens."

Signing with the Redskins would create a reunion with head coach Ron Rivera, who served in the same capacity in Carolina from 2011 until he was fired in early December. Washington hired him in January.

Bradberry joined the Redskins Talk podcast (via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington) earlier this month to discuss Rivera.

"[Rivera] coached me for four years. I didn't realize how much he meant to us until that day [he got fired]," Bradberry said. "Just how he spoke to us as men. He wasn't overly aggressive unless he needed to be. He put his foot down when he needed to be."

The corner added: "I would love to play for coach Rivera again. He's a great man and a great coach."

Washington ranks ninth in projected cap space with an estimated $62.1 million available heading into the new league year next month, per Spotrac.

The Redskins will be far from alone in looking to upgrade at cornerback during the offseason, though. It's a list that also includes the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, among others.

It's a supply-and-demand situation that should help Bradberry's efforts to land a lucrative long-term deal.