Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Notable Stats for AC Milan from February

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival in January has so far done little to revive AC Milan's fortunes. Ibrahimovic found the net once in February, during a 4-2 derby defeat to rivals Inter.

Otherwise, it was a month defined by "what ifs" for the Rossoneri, who drew three of their five games in all competitions, including 1-1 against Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The lone bright spot for Stefano Pioli's team came from the goals of Ante Rebic, who found the net in four-straight games.

AC Milan Statistical Leaders in Serie A (Per the league's official website)

Goals: Ante Rebic 6, Theo Hernandez 5, Hakan Calhanoglu 3, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2

Assists: Samuel Castillejo 2, Lucas Biglia 1, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 1

Rebic in Prolific Form

5 starts in all competitions

4 goals

12 shots

Rebic's goals earned the Rossoneri four points, first from a 1-0 win at home to Torino followed by a 1-1 draw in Fiorentina. The 26-year-old is showing a greater refinement in front of goal.

He's more alert to when and where chances will develop. Rebic's technique means his first touch is rarely letting him down, while his flair means he can produce something spectacular from distance.

It's a measure of Rebic's burgeoning efficiency he's made the most of his limited playing time:

Rebic has been late to the party because he was often overlooked by Pioli's predecessor Marco Giampaolo. Pioli reshaping Milan into a flexible 4-4-2 setup, combined with Rebic's "graft and determination," have helped the former Eintracht Frankfurt star get back to his best, according to Football Italia's Kaustubh Pandey.

Ibrahimovic Still a Player for the Big Occasion

4 starts in all competitions

1 goal, 1 assist

11 shots

He's 38 and past his best, but Ibrahimovic can still be trusted to turn the clock back on a big occasions. He chose the Milan derby to produce his best game since returning to the Rossoneri.

A goal and an assist for Rebic gave a superior Inter squad all it could handle and contributed to an entertaining six-goal thriller.

The powerhouse centre-forward was unfortunate to have another goal against Fiorentina ruled out by VAR. While the decision went against him, Ibrahimovic proved he still has the strength, flair and improvisational skills to unlock any defence.

He's only been on the scoresheet three times so far during his second tour with Milan, but the Swede's quality remains key to qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

It's a tall order with the Rossoneri seventh and nine points adrift of Atalanta in fourth. Yet an in-form strike partnership like the one between Rebic and Ibrahimovic gives Milan an edge over the other contenders.