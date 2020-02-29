De Bruyne, Rodri, Jesus and Notable Stats for Manchester City from February

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne again led the way for Manchester City during February. A program of fixtures abbreviated by the winter break and UEFA Champions League duty still saw the Citizens win twice in the Premier League without conceding, with the only blot on the copybook being a 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur to start the month.

De Bruyne was the star of the show when West Ham United were brushed aside 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Holding midfielder Rodri has also been a standout domestically. The Spaniard is proving an effective hub of possession in deeper areas and even added his third goal of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus was the match-winner when Leicester City were beaten 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. The victory is a strong step toward the Citizens clinching second spot, but it wasn't Jesus' only notable contribution.

City's No. 9 parlayed his standout turn against the Foxes into a start against Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Jesus headed in the opener before De Bruyne struck from the penalty spot during a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City Statistical Leaders in the Premier League (per the league's official website)

Goals: Sergio Aguero 16, Raheem Sterling 11, Gabriel Jesus 10, Kevin De Bruyne 8, Riyad Mahrez 7

Assists: Kevin De Bruyne 16, Riyad Mahrez 8, David Silva 7, Bernardo Silva 5, Gabriel Jesus 4

Passes: Rodri 1,907, Fernandinho 1,710, Kevin De Bruyne 1,470, Ilkay Gundogan 1,438, Kyle Walker 1,418

De Bruyne Still the Creative Talisman

4 starts, 2 goals (all competitions)

(all competitions) 2 assists

12 shots

Highest Pass Success Percentage: 86.3 vs. West Ham

De Bruyne remains the player City's game goes through. The Belgium international has allied his vision and technique with a level of industry few other naturally creative players in the division can match.

His performance against the Hammers on February 19 represented the perfect distillation of De Bruyne's attributes:

In the process, the 28-year-old separated himself as the most consistent and prolific provider in England's top flight during recent seasons:

There isn't a phase of City's game De Bruyne isn't the chief architect of. He leads the press relentlessly, is never shy about tracking back to tackle and still finds time to pose a legitimate scoring threat, proved by striking his eighth league goal of the season against West Ham.

A typically productive outing in the Spanish capital helped highlight the tactical flexibility De Bruyne lends to City boss Pep Guardiola. He deployed his best player as a false 9, and City's midfield general responded brilliantly.

City won't win the league for a third year in a row, but the club remains viable in three other competitions. This talented squad's chances of lifting silverware will hinge on De Bruyne's form.

Rodri Finally Living Up to the Billing

4 starts, 1 goal (all competitions)

(all competitions) 4 shots

Highest Pass Success Percentage: 94.7 vs. West Ham

It's taken a while, but Rodri is beginning to look like the player the Citizens thought they were getting when they paid a club-record £62.8 million to sign him from Atletico Madrid last summer.

He's been tasked with acting as a holding midfielder, but the 23-year-old is different to key veteran Fernandinho. Rodri lacks the Brazilian's tenacity, awareness and positional sense as a natural enforcer.

Instead, Rodri is more akin to a deep-lying playmaker. He is a pass-master who broke a 90-percent success rate three times in all competitions, according to WhoScored.com.

Rodri's best game came against the Hammers, where his faultless and varied distribution helped City dictate the pace of play:

Having a player with this wide a range of passing adds a flexibility to how City attack. Rather than be restricted to patient and short-range buildup, City can also release pace instantly with direct passes over the top.

Guardiola's team is still more secure with 34-year-old Fernandinho underpinning midfield and shielding the back four. Yet Guardiola has managed to provide Rodri with additional security by partnering him with Ilkay Gundogan, while Fernandinho has filled in at centre-back.

It's one other reason why City's big-money summer import is beginning to prove a success.

Jesus Seizing His Opportunities

1 start

2 goals

Whenever Jesus gets the start ahead of Aguero, there is a question mark about whether City are weaker. However, the 22-year-old has been refuting this idea by providing the finishing touch where the Argentinian has been lacking.

Aguero couldn't score from the penalty spot against the Foxes, so it was left to Jesus to save the day as a 77th-minute substitute. He finished superbly from a Riyad Mahrez cross, a precursor for what happened against Real.

Like De Bruyne, Jesus showed flexibility by playing wide left but still finding the right moments to trouble Real in central areas. His most notable contribution on a busy night was the pinpoint header won above Sergio Ramos to claim City's first away goal:

Having two strikers as productive as Jesus and Aguero, both of whom can be relied upon in big matches, is a luxury few City's rivals enjoy. It's why the club remains in the thick of the hunt for trophies, both at home and abroad.