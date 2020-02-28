Zion Williamson Continues Hot Streak with 24 Points in Pelicans' Win over Cavs

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans used a 43-point first quarter to cruise to a 116-104 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center on Friday.

The Pels never led by fewer than 12 points after outscoring the Cavs 43-25 in the first. Three Pelicans scored 22 or more points, led by Brandon Ingram's 29 on 11-of-19 shooting.

Zion Williamson dropped 24 points at an 11-of-16 clip, and he has now averaged 28.2 points per game in his last six. Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points thanks to a 10-of-16 night.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs and all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting (6-of-10 from three-point range). Four other Cavs scored in double digits, led by Kevin Porter Jr.'s 16 off the bench.

The 26-33 Pels have won six of their last eight. The 17-42 Cavs had won four of their past five games heading into Friday but finished the night tied for last in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks.

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Pelicans F Zion Williamson: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL



Pelicans G Jrue Holiday: 22 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL



Cavaliers G Collin Sexton: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Cavaliers F Kevin Porter Jr.: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Cavaliers G Darius Garland: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB

What's Next?

The Pels will host the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavs will welcome the Indiana Pacers to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 8 p.m.

