Zion Williamson Continues Hot Streak with 24 Points in Pelicans' Win over Cavs

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 29, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 28: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 28, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans used a 43-point first quarter to cruise to a 116-104 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center on Friday.

The Pels never led by fewer than 12 points after outscoring the Cavs 43-25 in the first. Three Pelicans scored 22 or more points, led by Brandon Ingram's 29 on 11-of-19 shooting.

Zion Williamson dropped 24 points at an 11-of-16 clip, and he has now averaged 28.2 points per game in his last six. Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points thanks to a 10-of-16 night.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs and all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting (6-of-10 from three-point range). Four other Cavs scored in double digits, led by Kevin Porter Jr.'s 16 off the bench.

The 26-33 Pels have won six of their last eight. The 17-42 Cavs had won four of their past five games heading into Friday but finished the night tied for last in the Eastern Conference with the New York Knicks.

      

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Pelicans F Zion Williamson: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL

Pelicans G Jrue Holiday: 22 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL

Cavaliers G Collin Sexton: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Cavaliers F Kevin Porter Jr.: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Cavaliers G Darius Garland: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB

     

What's Next?

The Pels will host the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavs will welcome the Indiana Pacers to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 8 p.m.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

