Cowboys Rumors: Byron Jones Expects to Hit Free Agency, Won't Be Tagged

The Dallas Cowboys' focus on retaining wideout Amari Cooper and extending quarterback Dak Prescott could come at a cost.

Cornerback Byron Jones is reportedly not expected to receive the franchise tag and will become a free agent when the new league year begins March 18.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys and Jones' camp came to an understanding Friday:

"During a meeting that was characterized as amicable, there seemed to be a shared, underlying understanding that Jones will hit free agency, a source said. Jones can begin negotiating contracts with other teams on March 16 and formally sign a deal elsewhere as soon as March 18 upon becoming a free agent."

