La Liga Table 2020: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 26 Results

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: Enes Unal of Real Valladolid CF duels for the ball with Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Anoeta on February 28, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad moved up to third on Friday after defeating Real Valladolid 1-0 in San Sebastian.

Adnan Januzaj was the Basque team's hero when he netted the only goal of the game on the hour mark.

The race at the top of the table continues this weekend between champions Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Spain's two giants face off in El Clasico on Sunday at the Camp Nou, with the winners taking control at the La Liga summit.

              

La Liga Standings (played, goal difference, points)

1. Barca: 25, 33, 55

2. Real Madrid: 25, 29, 53

3. Sociedad: 25, 12, 43

4. Atletico Madrid: 25, 10, 43

5. Sevilla: 25, 10, 43

6. Getafe: 25, 11, 42

7. Villarreal: 25, 8, 38

8. Valencia: 25, -2, 38

9. Granada: 25, 1, 36

10. Levante: 25, -5, 32

11. Athletic Bilbao: 25, 2, 31

12. Osasuna: 25, -4, 31

13. Real Betis: 25, -5, 30

14. Alaves: 15, -8, 30

15. Valladolid: 26, -7, 29

16. Eibar: 24, -15, 24

17. Celta Vigo: 25, -12, 24

18. Real Mallorca: 15, -16, 22

19. Leganes: 25, -19, 19

20. Espanyol: 25, -22, 19

              

Friday Recap

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Anoeta on February 28, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serr
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

La Real's excellent campaign continues to impress after their 13th La Liga victory of the season, propelling up the division.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball at the Reale Arena, but it was the hosts who showed the attacking intent on the night.

Sandro Ramirez and Enes Unal both provided brief promise for the visitors in the final third, but Sociedad created the the more dangerous chances in the opposing box.

A tepid close to the first half saw Sociedad push forward after the restart. Alexander Isak nearly found an opener for the hosts, but Basque fans had to wait until the 60th minute to see the ball in the net.

Januzaj met Mikel Oyarzabal's cross for the only goal. The former Manchester United starlet nodded home from close range at the near post.

The goal was a just reward for Imanol Alguacil's team, and Valladolid lacked the genuine firepower to match their respectable levels of possession.

Mikel Merino should have doubled the scoreline five minutes later, but the midfielder's header narrowly missed the target.

Martin Odegaard was an influential presence for Sociedad throughout, and the visitors could only muster one shot on target as they fell to a ninth loss of the season.

