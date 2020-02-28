Scottie Pippen Admits Slam Dunk Contest Judges 'Messed Up' Final-Round Scores

David Banks/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen became the latest judge from the 2020 Dunk Contest to admit the scores were incorrectly submitted in favor of Derrick Jones Jr.

Speaking on ESPN's The Jump, Pippen noted the judges were trying to even out the scores, but their math was incorrect.

Notably, Pippen didn't divulge which judge was responsible for messing up the totals.

Jones defeated Aaron Gordon in an epic battle that saw the Orlando Magic forward fall in the final for the second time in his career.

The five-judge panel was made up of Common, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Pippen.

Common had briefly mentioned a pact had been made shortly after the contest ended and admitted the judges wanted a tie. Parker took to Instagram later on to note that it wasn't her who messed up the scores. With Pippen adding his name to the list of Dunk Contest whistleblowers, that would leave either Wade or Boseman on the hook for messing up the potential tie.

According to Pippen, the judges had entered in their scores and noticed the mistake before it was made public. The system, apparently, "locked" the judges out from altering their numbers on the final dunk attempt from Gordon.

That meant Gordon would only receive a score of 47 for dunking over 7'5" Tacko Fall, missing out on a tie with Jones by just one point.

Common and Parker both gave the dunks a 10. Boseman, Wade and Pippen each gave it a nine. Wade is an easy target for messing up the math given Jones plays for the Heat, yet that still seems a bit of a stretch.

None of this will make Gordon feel any better.

The Magic star was clearly upset after missing out—twice—on taking home the Dunk Contest trophy. Gordon also made the finals in 2016, losing out to Zach LaVine in the second round of sudden death after tying with perfect scores in the finals.

The latest loss will be his last appearance in the event as well. Gordon announced he would no longer participate after missing out on a victory in 2020.

"It's a wrap, bro," Gordon said. "I feel like I should have two trophies."