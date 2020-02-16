Common Says Dunk Contest Was Expected to Be a Tie: 'Somebody Didn't Do It Right'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A phenomenal 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest ended in controversy on Saturday in Chicago's United Center.

For one, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon didn't win despite registering perfect 50 scores on his first five dunks and only getting a 47 on his final one after leaping over 7'5" Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall.

Afterward, Slam Dunk Contest judge Common said that he expected the result to be a tie between Gordon and eventual winner Derrick Jones Jr.:

Jones Jr. and Gordon went to a dunk-off after tying in the final round with a pair of 50-score dunks. The two started their dunk-off with 50s again before Jones Jr. got a 48 to finish and Gordon followed him with his 47.

Five judges scored the event: Common, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

