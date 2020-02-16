Common Says Dunk Contest Was Expected to Be a Tie: 'Somebody Didn't Do It Right'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 16, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Chance the Rapper and Aaron Gordon participate in 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A phenomenal 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest ended in controversy on Saturday in Chicago's United Center.

For one, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon didn't win despite registering perfect 50 scores on his first five dunks and only getting a 47 on his final one after leaping over 7'5" Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall.

Afterward, Slam Dunk Contest judge Common said that he expected the result to be a tie between Gordon and eventual winner Derrick Jones Jr.:

Jones Jr. and Gordon went to a dunk-off after tying in the final round with a pair of 50-score dunks. The two started their dunk-off with 50s again before Jones Jr. got a 48 to finish and Gordon followed him with his 47.

Five judges scored the event: Common, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Chadwick Boseman and Scottie Pippen.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Send Us Your Pics from All-Star Weekend 📸

    We want to see what you're doing for the events 🏀

    Tap in to post the best moments and get featured in the app!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Send Us Your Pics from All-Star Weekend 📸

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Aaron Gordon Says He's Retiring from Dunk Contest After Loss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Aaron Gordon Says He's Retiring from Dunk Contest After Loss

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    An exclusive B/R and Homage collab to celebrate the iconic arcade game as well as some of today's brightest NBA stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Adam Silver Announces All-Star Game MVP Trophy Will Honor Kobe Bryant

    The award will now be called the Kobe Bryant MVP Award

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Announces All-Star Game MVP Trophy Will Honor Kobe Bryant

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report