Nemanja Matic on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'Every Day He Is Improving' at Man United

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic has praised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and said the Norwegian has improved since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

According to Dan Samson of Sky Sports, Matic said Solskjaer's methods have impressed him, and he believes the coach will further improve in the United hot seat:

"Of course, every day he is improving for sure. He is getting more experience and he will get better and better.

"He is a much better manager than one year ago in my opinion because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the games, so I think for his job the experience is very important."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Solskjaer was the surprise choice of the United board to replace Mourinho as interim boss in December 2018, and the Old Trafford side went on a blistering run of 14 wins in 19 games. The performances witnessed the former United playing legend awarded the permanent coaching role.

The Red Devils have chased a top-four berth this season, but good performances have immediately been followed by baffling results.

United have lost to Crystal Palace and Burnley at Old Trafford this term, while also suffering defeat in six of their 13 away league games.

Their inconsistency has kept United off the pace near the top, and they head to Everton on Sunday trailing fourth-placed Chelsea.

United's start to the campaign was their worst in 30 years, per Samson, but seven from nine points have kept Solskjaer's team in the hunt for fourth.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Matic added he believes he and his team-mates have what it takes to finish the season with a flourish.

"I think we have enough quality to finish in the top four. We just need to continue to play like we've played the last five or six games.

"Even the games where we didn't play well we won and we have to keep that going because you don't need to always play great to win. I'm confident and I think the guys are also confident that we can finish in the top four."

There will be just 10 games remaining after this weekend's league fixtures, and Solskjaer's long-term future at United could hinge on the next run of results.

United could qualify for the UEFA Champions League in fifth if Manchester City's European ban is upheld on appeal, but the Red Devils need a top-four finish for their confidence.

Mauricio Pochettino's availability on the managerial market could potentially determine whether Solskjaer remains at Old Trafford, but a winning end to the season should give the Norwegian the additional time he needs to carry on his rebuild next summer and beyond.