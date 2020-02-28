Nemanja Matic on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'Every Day He Is Improving' at Man United

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) taps Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic on the shoulder as he is sent off for receiving a red card during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic has praised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and said the Norwegian has improved since taking over from Jose Mourinho. 

According to Dan Samson of Sky Sports, Matic said Solskjaer's methods have impressed him, and he believes the coach will further improve in the United hot seat:

"Of course, every day he is improving for sure. He is getting more experience and he will get better and better.

"He is a much better manager than one year ago in my opinion because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the games, so I think for his job the experience is very important."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Solskjaer was the surprise choice of the United board to replace Mourinho as interim boss in December 2018, and the Old Trafford side went on a blistering run of 14 wins in 19 games. The performances witnessed the former United playing legend awarded the permanent coaching role.

The Red Devils have chased a top-four berth this season, but good performances have immediately been followed by baffling results.

United have lost to Crystal Palace and Burnley at Old Trafford this term, while also suffering defeat in six of their 13 away league games.

Their inconsistency has kept United off the pace near the top, and they head to Everton on Sunday trailing fourth-placed Chelsea.

United's start to the campaign was their worst in 30 years, per Samson, but seven from nine points have kept Solskjaer's team in the hunt for fourth.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) and Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) react as they leaves the pitch at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford a
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Matic added he believes he and his team-mates have what it takes to finish the season with a flourish.

"I think we have enough quality to finish in the top four. We just need to continue to play like we've played the last five or six games.

"Even the games where we didn't play well we won and we have to keep that going because you don't need to always play great to win. I'm confident and I think the guys are also confident that we can finish in the top four."

There will be just 10 games remaining after this weekend's league fixtures, and Solskjaer's long-term future at United could hinge on the next run of results.

United could qualify for the UEFA Champions League in fifth if Manchester City's European ban is upheld on appeal, but the Red Devils need a top-four finish for their confidence.

Mauricio Pochettino's availability on the managerial market could potentially determine whether Solskjaer remains at Old Trafford, but a winning end to the season should give the Norwegian the additional time he needs to carry on his rebuild next summer and beyond.

Related

    Scholes: No One Talking About Pogba Speaks Volumes

    Bruno Fernandes is outdoing Pogba already

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Scholes: No One Talking About Pogba Speaks Volumes

    via men

    FIFA President Backs Wenger's Offside Law Proposal

    Infantino in favour of introducing 'daylight' principle

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FIFA President Backs Wenger's Offside Law Proposal

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Ronaldo: Derby d'Italia Will Be as Good as El Clasico

    Juventus vs. Inter and Real Madrid vs. Barcelona both on Sunday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo: Derby d'Italia Will Be as Good as El Clasico

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Ronaldo: We Are Not Happy, but It Is Normal

    CR7 thinks Juventus can still get past Lyon

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo: We Are Not Happy, but It Is Normal

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia