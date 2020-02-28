EPL Table: Friday's Week 28 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Norwich City's slim hopes of staying in the Premier League were given a boost on Friday with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at Carrow Road.

Jamal Lewis scored the only goal of the game on 70 minutes to secure just a fifth league win of the 2019-20 season for Daniel Farke's side.

Leicester did manage to get the ball in the back of the net early in the second half, but Kelechi Iheanacho's curling strike was disallowed for a handball in the buildup.

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 26, 26, +47, 79

2. Manchester City: 27, 18, +39, 57

3. Leicester City: 28, 15, +26, 50

4. Chelsea: 27, 13, +8, 44

5. Manchester United: 27, 11, +12, 41

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, 11, +8, 40

7. Sheffield United: 27, 10, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27, 9, +6, 39

9. Arsenal: 27, 8, +3, 37

10. Burnley: 27, 11, -6, 37

11. Everton: 27, 10, -5, 36

12. Southampton: 27, 10, -14, 34

13. Crystal Palace: 27, 8, -8, 33

14. Newcastle United: 27, 8, -17, 31

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 27, 6, -7, 28

16. Bournemouth: 27, 7, -17, 26

17. Aston Villa: 27, 7, -18, 25

18. West Ham United: 26, 6, -15, 24

19. Watford: 27, 5, -19, 24

20. Norwich City: 28, 5, -26, 21

Friday Recap

Leicester were without top scorer Jamie Vardy because of a calf injury, and Iheanacho took his place in attack.

Goal shared the two teams:

The Foxes had the better chances in the first half and will have been disappointed not to have gone in ahead at the break.

An unmarked Hamza Choudhury headed a James Maddison corner over the crossbar in the opening 10 minutes, while Dennis Praet shot straight at goalkeeper Tim Krul after good work from Harvey Barnes.

Praet went even closer shortly afterwards. The Belgian connected with Ricardo Pereira's cross in from the right but was denied by the woodwork.

Iheanacho blazed an effort over the bar from close range, while Jonny Evans headed tamely at Krul as Leicester finished the half on the front foot.

The Foxes were denied the opening goal three minutes after half-time following a VAR check.

Iheanacho curled home brilliantly from outside the penalty area, but the Nigerian was penalised for handball when he initially controlled the ball (UK video only):

Norwich responded with Ondrej Duda twice being denied by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before Lewis fired Norwich in front with a swerving shot.

The left-back was left in space just inside the penalty area and fired a clinical strike across goal and into the far corner. Right-back Max Aarons started the sequence with a cross.

Victory means Norwich stay bottom but provides hope they can still avoid relegation. The Canaries are now four points from safety with 10 games still to play.