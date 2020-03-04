Predicting the Biggest CBB Stars Who Won't Get to Play in 2020 March Madness

0 of 8

Chris Seward/Associated Press

The 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is going to be, per usual, one of the most entertaining sporting events of the year, but there probably won't be as many NBA scouts soaking up the action as there usually are in March.

Between an atypically large batch of top-notch international prospects and a bunch of 5-star guys playing on teams that might finish below .500, there may only be a few lottery picks who partake in the Big Dance.

Auburn's Isaac Okoro, Dayton's Obi Toppin and Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey will be hot commodities, but there's not much beyond that trio. Though Georgia's Anthony Edwards might go No. 1 overall, don't count on seeing the Bulldogs in your bracket.

And he's merely the cream of the crop, as we've got eight other guys who might go in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft despite playing for college teams that are going to miss the cut. We also could have included USC's Onyeka Okongwu and Stanford's Tyrell Terry as members of bubble teams, but we opted to just go with the ones with little to no hope of going dancing.

The following players are listed in descending order of where they rank in Jonathan Wasserman's latest Big Board update, as that is arguably each player's most noteworthy data point at this juncture.