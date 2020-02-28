Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Was 'Very Hesitant' to Move Kevin Knox at Deadline

The New York Knicks reportedly made it clear prior to the 2020 NBA trade deadline that they were not keen on moving second-year forward Kevin Knox.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, other NBA teams got the impression during negotiations that the Knicks were "very hesitant" to trade Knox. Teams also felt the Knicks would only trade Knox if they were getting a young star in return.

New York selected Knox with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Kentucky. Even though Knox has taken a step back this season compared to what he did as a rookie, the Knicks reportedly still view him as a key building block moving forward.

      

