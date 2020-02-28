George Kittle's Agent Prepared to Be 'Very Patient' in 49ers' New Contract Talks

John Hefti/Associated Press

George Kittle figures to receive a lucrative contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers, but the All-Pro tight end and his agent don't appear to be in a rush to get a deal done.

Per The Athletic's Matt Barrows, Jack Bechta, Kittle's agent, said he is prepared to be "very patient" getting a new contract for the 26-year-old.

"He's the poster child of culture for that team, of the type of player they want on that team," Bechta said.

