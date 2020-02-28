George Kittle's Agent Prepared to Be 'Very Patient' in 49ers' New Contract Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

George Kittle figures to receive a lucrative contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers, but the All-Pro tight end and his agent don't appear to be in a rush to get a deal done. 

Per The Athletic's Matt BarrowsJack Bechta, Kittle's agent, said he is prepared to be "very patient" getting a new contract for the 26-year-old. 

"He's the poster child of culture for that team, of the type of player they want on that team," Bechta said.

      

