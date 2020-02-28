Deiveson Figueiredo Misses Weight, Can't Win Flyweight Title at UFC FN 169

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Deiveson Figueiredo cannot win the flyweight championship at UFC Fight Night 169 on Saturday against Joseph Benavidez after missing weight.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the Brazilian weighed in at 127.5 pounds on Friday, which is two pounds over the weight limit.

Benavidez can still win the title if he beats Figueiredo. The 35-year-old successfully made weight at 124.5.

