Deiveson Figueiredo Misses Weight, Can't Win Flyweight Title at UFC FN 169

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Westin Tampa Waterside on October 11, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Deiveson Figueiredo cannot win the flyweight championship at UFC Fight Night 169 on Saturday against Joseph Benavidez after missing weight.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the Brazilian weighed in at 127.5 pounds on Friday, which is two pounds over the weight limit.

Benavidez can still win the title if he beats Figueiredo. The 35-year-old successfully made weight at 124.5.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

