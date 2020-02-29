Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: El Clasico 2020 Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona renew hostilities on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a match which may go some way to deciding where the title ends up at the end of the season.

Defending champions Barcelona head into the match on top of the table in Spain and will increase their lead to five points with victory in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have hit a rough patch in recent weeks. Zinedine Zidane's side have lost three of their last five meetings in all competitions and need a win to keep their title hopes alive.

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: LaLiga TV (UK), beIN Sports (U.S)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Odds: Real Madrid 6-5, Draw 27-10, Barcelona 21-10

Real Madrid are at risk of finishing the season without any silverware after a poor run of form in February that has seen them knocked off the top of the table and in danger of being dumped out of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City's 2-1 win on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu means Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition. The victory also means Real Madrid have now gone three home games without a win.

Captain Sergio Ramos has urged his side to move on and focus on the Clasico:

Real Madrid have struggled at home to their bitter rivals in recent seasons. Barcelona have won eight of their past 11 visits to the Spanish capital and another win on Sunday would see them move in front in the head-to-head between the two sides:

Zidane has told reporters that Sunday offers Real Madrid the "opportunity for us to change our fortunes around," and they can ill-afford another defeat if they are to be crowned champions for the first time since 2017.

Barcelona have not been wholly convincing in 2019-20 and are without key players Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba for the trip to the Bernabeu, per Transferkmarkt.

Yet captain Lionel Messi ended a four-match goal drought in style last time out against Eibar in La Liga and will once again lead his team's charge:

Emergency signing Martin Braithwaite also made a lively cameo against Eibar. He had a hand in two goals after arriving as a substitute and could be a useful option in attack for manager Quique Setien.

The new Barcelona boss knows what it takes to win at the Bernabeu. He beat Los Blancos twice on their own turf with former club Real Betis and can take a big step towards his first La Liga title with another win on Sunday.