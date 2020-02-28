Paul Scholes Backs Bruno Fernandes to Emulate Man United Legends Rooney, Cantona

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Scholes has said new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes can be "a hero of the fans" like fellow club legends Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona following a successful start at Old Trafford.

Fernandes scored a penalty for the second straight game as United hammered Club Brugge 5-0 at home on Thursday (6-1 on aggregate) to seal their place in the UEFA Europa League last 16.

Scholes, 45, appeared as a pundit on BT Sport's coverage and compared the January signing to former team-mates Rooney and Cantona, each of whom brought big on-field personalities to Old Trafford:

The United icon has often been critical of the club and its players since retiring, but Scholes was upbeat about what Fernandes can bring: "He looks a special talent, he looks like he can be a hero with the fans as well. He's got the right name for it with the song and stuff. You think of your Cantonas, your Wayne Rooneys, these people who are idolised by the fans, you hope that in future he can become a player just as good as them."

He added: "You think of all the great teams here [at Old Trafford], when you think of Cantona playing in that No. 10 role, just making the team play. Teddy Sheringham then doing it, Dwight Yorke to a certain degree. I think all these great teams, they have a great link between midfield and attack."

Owen Hargreaves—who won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League alongside Scholes in 2008—called Fernandes' spacial awareness "special" and praised his ability to predict the sequence of play.

United's second leg was made easier after Club Brugge defender Simon Deli was sent off after 22 minutes for a handball inside the box, with Fernandes stepping up to convert the resulting penalty.

He then played Juan Mata in with a terrific ball over the Belgian side's defence, opening the space for fellow winter arrival Odion Ighalo to score his first goal for the club (U.S. viewers only):

Fernandes was touted as a United target long before completing his mid-season switch from Sporting CP, but the fans are now reaping the benefits of his impact in a No. 10 role.

The 25-year-old has notched two goals and two assists in his first five appearances for United, leaving Scholes to suggest Paul Pogba may not be missed should he leave this summer (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"With the Pogba situation, we know what a top player he is, [but] it doesn't look like he'll be here next year—we don't know that, but we think that from what we're hearing.

"I just think carry on as you were, it's looking good enough at the minute.

"With Pogba, the way he's played, would he get into this team at the minute? It would be tough for him. With the way the team's playing, how can you change that? They've looked as good as they've looked in the last three or four years to me."

Pogba has made only eight appearances this season and hasn't managed a start since September due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Scholes added: "I think the fact that the last couple of weeks nobody has mentioned Pogba coming back into the team speaks volumes about what Fernandes has brought to the team. He's probably brought what you expected from Pogba over the last couple of years, which hasn't quite materialised."

BBC Sport's Simon Stone picked out quotes from Solskjaer in late February that appeared to overlook Pogba as an option in Fernandes' area of expertise:

It could be that the manager still hopes to bring Pogba back into his plans this season following his injury, with United fifth in the Premier League and still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League titles.

They return to action at Everton on Sunday when Fernandes will hope to stretch the team's seven-match-unbeaten run and seal three consecutive wins for United for the first time in 2020.