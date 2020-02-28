Europa League 2020: Updated Odds After Round-of-16 Draw

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United and Inter Milan are the joint-favourites to win this season's UEFA Europa League entering the round of 16, where they will take on LASK Linz and Getafe, respectively.

The Red Devils will be deemed somewhat fortunate to have received Austrian outfit LASK in Friday's draw, but Inter will have a far trickier task in ousting Getafe from the running.

Olympiacos beat Arsenal 2-1 at home on Thursday to knock the Gunners out of contention, and their reward is a round-of-16 clash against another Premier League outfit in Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will have to surprise Bayer Leverkusen if they're to reach the quarter-finals, while five-time winners Sevilla will face AS Roma in what could be the matchup of the round.

Eintracht Frankfurt or Red Bull Salzburg will be the last team to qualify for the last 16 after the second leg of their round-of-32 clash was postponed until Friday due to a storm warning. Frankfurt lead 4-1 on aggregate following a decisive home win in the first leg.

Here is the Europa League round-of-16 bracket following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland:

The first-leg fixtures for this round will take place on Thursday, March 12, with the return matches to be played on March 19.

Europa League Winner Odds

Inter Milan: 9-2

Manchester United: 9-2

Sevilla: 6-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13-2

Bayer Leverkusen: 10-1

Getafe: 11-1

AS Roma: 13-1

Eintracht Frankfurt: 22-1

Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-1

Wolfsburg: 30-1

Basel: 40-1

Rangers: 40-1

Olympiacos: 50-1

LASK Linz: 66-1

Copenhagen: 80-1

Istanbul Basaksehir: 100-1

Red Bull Salzburg: 100-1

Preview

United's chances of securing a second Europa League title were boosted after they drew LASK in the last 16, one of the smaller minnows still in with a chance of winning Europe's second-tier competition.

The Red Devils might be expected to make a revitalised run for the crown after winter signings Bruno Fernandes and Odio Ighalo each scored in Thursday's 5-0 drubbing of Club Brugge (U.S. viewers only):

LASK defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 over two legs to advance to the last 16, and United have some comparative sample given they met the Dutch side twice during the group stage. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side drew 0-0 in Alkmaar but dominated AZ 4-0 at home.

Despite not being a household name or a regular in this tournament, LASK's form of late suggests they're a force not to be taken lightly, per Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal:

It would be serendipitous if United were to at some point meet Inter, who signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (on loan) from the Red Devils last summer. Christian Eriksen has also since joined the reunion of Premier League powers at the San Siro after he left Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Upcoming opponents Getafe will have something to say about the Nerazzurri progressing further, however. They sit fifth in La Liga and defeated Ajax 3-2 on aggregate in the last 32, with the Spaniard set to record a new club first when they meet Antonio Conte's side:

Olympiacos will similarly hope to continue a dream run through the knockout stages after they edged Arsenal out of contention, setting Wolves in their sights as the next English outfit to topple (U.S. viewers only):

A late Youssef El-Arabi goal sealed an unlikely win for Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, drawing 2-2 over both ties but advancing via away goals (UK viewers only):

Wolves lost 3-2 at Espanyol on Thursday but were dominant enough in the home leg to win 6-3 on aggregate, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side look like a dark horse that could be worth an outsider's punt.

Sevilla are at a much lower price considering they've displayed a certain knack for this competition in previous years:

A win over the Giallorossi would enhance their pedigree as potential title contenders in 2020, looking to end their wait for a Europa League after winning three titles in a row between 2014 and 2016.