Tom Brady Rumors: Colts Haven't 'Engaged in Any Discussions' with QB at Combine

Indianapolis fans may want to ease up before they start rushing to get Tom Brady Colts jerseys.

In the wake of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport's scoop that the quarterback-needy team is meeting with Brady's camp at the NFL combine, Stephen Holder of The Athletic is rebuffing the notion the Colts have begun any such conversation with the Patriots' free-agent-to-be:

Regarding New England quarterback Tom Brady, a report from NFL.com said the Colts were among several teams to meet with Brady’s representatives here in Indianapolis. But a league source strongly denied the Colts have engaged in any discussions with Brady’s camp. The source said such a story was "made up." Does that mean the Colts would be disinterested if Brady does, in fact, hit the open market? That’s a very different question, one with an unclear answer.

