Philip Rivers Reportedly Being Vetted by Colts Ahead of 2020 NFL Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts and free-agent quarterback Philip Rivers have been connected this offseason as the soon-to-be ex-Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller looks for a new home after 16 seasons with the Bolts.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic provided an update on that front Thursday, noting that the Colts are "vetting" the 38-year-old:

"As it relates to Rivers, the team is vetting the veteran Chargers quarterback in anticipation of his free agency next month, a league source said. This can take many forms, including gathering various opinions on Rivers from around the league. The Colts aren't denying this, but the question is what to make of this development. One source cautioned against drawing firm conclusions, suggesting such processes with impending free agents is routine. It doesn't mean the Colts are a lock to sign Rivers, but it also does nothing to squelch rumors that the Colts are legitimately interested."

Rivers completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions with the Chargers in 2019. The eight-time Pro Bowler threw for 7.8 yards per attempt.

While the Colts appear to be doing their due diligence on Rivers, Holder reported the team has not "engaged in any discussions" with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who will also be a free agent at the start of the new league year.

