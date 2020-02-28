Anthony Davis, Lakers Rout Warriors with LeBron James out Injured

Noah Graham/Getty Images

A close game at halftime turned into a blowout by the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the host Golden State Warriors 116-86 on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Lakers trailed for most of the first quarter but crawled back and took a 54-52 halftime lead. L.A. then outscored Golden State 40-17 in the third to earn a 94-69 edge into the fourth.

Both teams were short-handed.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, who sat with a sore groin.

For Golden State, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was sidelined with an upper back injury. Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technicals following arguments with officials.

Six Lakers scored in double digits, led by Anthony Davis' 23. L.A. shot 51.2 percent from the field.

Eric Paschall dropped 23 points off the bench to lead all Warriors scorers.

Notable Performances

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 2 STL

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 18 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB



Lakers C Dwight Howard: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK

Warriors F Eric Paschall: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Warriors G Jordan Poole: 16 PTS, 8 AST, 1 REB

Warriors G Damion Lee: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

What's Next?

The Lakers will play the second matchup of a three-game road trip on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against the Memphis Grizzlies in FedEx Forum.

The Warriors will hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 9 p.m. in Talking Stick Resort Arena.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.