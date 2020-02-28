Anthony Davis, Lakers Rout Warriors with LeBron James out Injured

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors on February 27, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

A close game at halftime turned into a blowout by the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the host Golden State Warriors 116-86 on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Lakers trailed for most of the first quarter but crawled back and took a 54-52 halftime lead. L.A. then outscored Golden State 40-17 in the third to earn a 94-69 edge into the fourth.

Both teams were short-handed.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, who sat with a sore groin.

For Golden State, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was sidelined with an upper back injury. Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technicals following arguments with officials.

Six Lakers scored in double digits, led by Anthony Davis' 23. L.A. shot 51.2 percent from the field.

Eric Paschall dropped 23 points off the bench to lead all Warriors scorers.

      

Notable Performances

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 2 STL

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 18 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB

Lakers C Dwight Howard13 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK

Warriors F Eric Paschall: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Warriors G Jordan Poole: 16 PTS, 8 AST, 1 REB

Warriors G Damion Lee: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

     

What's Next?

The Lakers will play the second matchup of a three-game road trip on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against the Memphis Grizzlies in FedEx Forum.

The Warriors will hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 9 p.m. in Talking Stick Resort Arena.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

