Kurt Warner: Tom Brady Has 'A Lot to Lose' by Leaving Patriots in Free Agency

Kurt Warner is not among the people excited at the prospect of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots.

"It's not always easy to change that culture and think it can be done overnight," the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback told Nate Davis of USA Today. "I just think there's a lot to lose here if you're Tom Brady going somewhere else."

Warner specifically spoke about the difficulty of Brady being able to change another team's culture overnight. Brady has spent his entire career in New England under the tutelage of Bill Belichick.

"It's hard to do that, to think you're just gonna pick up where you left off in a system you've been in for 18 years. ... It's a process everywhere you go," said Warner, who played for three NFL teams. "It might look really good on the outside...but you know what you know in New England."

The quarterback is expected to test free agency next month, and odds seem to be increasing with each passing day he'll leave the Patriots. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Thursday that Brady is "operating under the belief" he'll play next season elsewhere.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2019. It was his worst statistical season since 2013 and featured a 5 percent drop-off in completion percentage from 2018. Brady failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in seven of the team's last eight games, including a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round.

Despite his struggles, Brady is expected to command interest from a number of teams on the open market. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Titans are among the teams that could consider handing Brady a high-dollar, short-term contract. The Patriots cannot use their franchise or transition tags on Brady as part of a contract restructuring last year.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported the Patriots have yet to even reach out to Brady. Some have speculated that this is a natural end to the relationship between Brady and Belichick, which has frayed at times in recent years despite the Patriots' continued success.