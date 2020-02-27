NFL Combine 2020 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Workouts at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine got underway Thursday, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking centerstage.

The NFL reconfigured its schedule for the 2020 combine, putting workouts in prime time to generate a bigger audience. Rather than the Friday-Monday schedule that had become the norm, the combine started a day earlier and reshuffled the order of player groupings so quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends would be Thursday.

Here is a running list of how every drill played out this week in Indianapolis.

On-Field Workout Schedule

Thursday: quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Friday: running backs, offensive line, special teams

Saturday: defensive linemen, linebackers

Sunday: defensive backs

Drill Information

Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement

40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds

Bench Press — BP — Reps

Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches

Broad Jump — Broad — Inches

3-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds

60-Yard Shuttle — 60S — Seconds

Quarterbacks

Kelly Bryant (Missouri): 40 (4.69), BP (N/A), Vert (35), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Joe Burrow (LSU): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Kevin Davidson (Princeton): 40 (5.00), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jacob Eason (Washington): 40 (4.89), BP (N/A), Vert (27.5), Broad (110), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jake Fromm (Georgia): 40 (5.01), BP (N/A), Vert (30), Broad (111), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Anthony Gordon (Washington State): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Justin Herbert (Oregon): 40 (4.68), BP (N/A), Vert (35.5), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): 40 (4.59), BP (N/A), Vert (35), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Brian Lewerke (Michigan State): 40 (4.95), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jordan Love (Utah State): 40 (4.74), BP (N/A), Vert (35.5), Broad (118), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jake Luton (Oregon State): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Cole McDonald (Hawaii): 40 (4.58), BP (N/A), Vert (36), Broad (121), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Steven Montez (Colorado): 40 (4.68), BP (N/A), Vert (33), Broad (117), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

James Morgan (Florida International): 40 (4.89), BP (N/A), Vert (29), Broad (112), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Shea Patterson (Michigan): 40 (4.71), BP (N/A), Vert (31), Broad (116), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Nate Stanley (Iowa): 40 (4.81), BP (N/A), Vert (28.5), Broad (108), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Wide Receivers

Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State): 40 (4.50), BP (11), Vert (40), Broad (128), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Omar Bayless (Arkansas State): 40 (4.62), BP (11), Vert (36), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Lynn Bowden (Kentucky): 40 (N/A), BP (13), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tony Brown (Colorado): 40 (4.65), BP (14), Vert (33.5), Broad (119), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Lawrence Cager (Georgia): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Marquez Callaway (Tennessee): 40 (4.55), BP (N/A), Vert (38), Broad (126), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Quintez Cephus (Wisconsin): 40 (4.73), BP (23), Vert (38.5), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Chase Claypool (Notre Dame):40 (4.42), BP (19), Vert (40.5), Broad (126), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tyrie Cleveland (Florida): 40 (4.46), BP (13), Vert (39.5), Broad (126), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Isaiah Coulter (Rhode Island):40 (4.45), BP (N/A), Vert (36), Broad (121), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Gabriel Davis (UCF):40 (4.54), BP (14), Vert (35), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Quartney Davis (Texas A&M):40 (4.54), BP (N/A), Vert (35.5), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Devin Duvernay (Texas): 40 (4.39), BP (N/A), Vert (35.5), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Bryan Edwards (South Carolina): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Chris Finke (Notre Dame): 40 (4.57), BP (7), Vert (40), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Aaron Fuller (Washington): 40 (4.59), BP (N/A), Vert (34), Broad (122), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty): 40 (4.60), BP (22), Vert (36), Broad (114), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Antonio Gibson (Memphis): 40 (4.39), BP (16), Vert (35), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Stephen Guidry (Mississippi State): 40 (4.47), BP (N/A), Vert (34), Broad (117), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

KJ Hamler (Penn State): 40 (N/A), BP (15), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tee Higgins (Clemson): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

John Hightower (Boise State): 40 (4.43), BP (N/A), Vert (38.5), Broad (122), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

KJ Hill (Ohio State): 40 (4.60), BP (17), Vert (32.5), Broad (114), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State): 40 (4.61), BP (9), Vert (36.5), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Trishton Jackson (Syracuse): 40 (4.50), BP (N/A), Vert (36), Broad (117), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Van Jefferson (Florida): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Justin Jefferson (LSU): 40 (4.43), BP (N/A), Vert (37.5), Broad (126), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jauan Jennings (Tennessee): 40 (4.72), BP (N/A), Vert (29), Broad (119), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jerry Jeudy (Alabama): 40 (4.45), BP (N/A), Vert (35), Broad (120), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Collin Johnson (Texas): 40 (N/A), BP (17), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tyler Johnson (Minnesota): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Juwan Johnson (Oregon): 40 (4.58), BP (14), Vert (33), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma): 40 (4.50), BP (11), Vert (34.5), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Kalija Lipscomb (Vanderbilt): 40 (4.57), BP (16), Vert (32), Broad (127), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Austin Mack (Ohio State): 40 (4.59), BP (N/A), Vert (31.5), Broad (117), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Denzel Mims (Baylor): 40 (4.38), BP (16), Vert (38.5), Broad (131), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Darnell Mooney (Tulane): 40 (4.38), BP (9), Vert (37), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

KJ Osborn (Miami): 40 (4.48), BP (18), Vert (37.5), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Aaron Parker (Rhode Island): 40 (4.57), BP (12), Vert (26.5), Broad (112), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Dezmon Patmon (Washington State): 40 (4.48), BP (15), Vert (36), Broad (132), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan): 40 (4.48), BP (N/A), Vert (44.5), Broad (139), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Malcolm Perry (Navy): 40 (4.63), BP (10), Vert (36), Broad (122), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Michael Pittman (USC): 40 (4.52), BP (13), Vert (36.5), Broad (121), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

James Proche (SMU): 40 (N/A), BP (20), Vert (34.5), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jalen Reagor (TCU): 40 (4.47), BP (17), Vert (42), Broad (138), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Joe Reed (Virginia): 40 (4.47), BP (21), Vert (38), Broad (123), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Kendrick Rogers (Texas A&M): 40 (4.51), BP (17), Vert (35.5), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Henry Ruggs III (Alabama): 40 (4.27), BP (N/A), Vert (42), Broad (131), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado): 40 (4.58), BP (17), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Darrell Stewart (Michigan State): 40 (N/A), BP (15), Vert (35), Broad (117), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Freddie Swain (Florida): 40 (4.46), BP (16), Vert (36.5), Broad (124), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jeff Thomas (Miami): 40 (4.45), BP (N/A), Vert (36.5), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Ben Victor (Ohio State): 40 (4.60), BP (9), Vert (35), Broad (128), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Quez Watkins (Southern Miss): 40 (4.50), BP (N/A), Vert (36.5), Broad (125), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Cody White (Michigan State): 40 (4.66), BP (N/A), Vert (35.5), Broad (120), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Tight Ends

Devin Asiasi (UCLA): 40 (4.73), BP (16), Vert (30.5), Broad (115), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Jacob Breeland (Oregon): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic): 40 (4.73), BP (13), Vert (32.5), Broad (110), 3C (7.41), 20S (4.37), 60S (N/A)

Hunter Bryant (Washington): 40 (4.74), BP (23), Vert (32.5), Broad (115), 3C (7.08), 20S (4.46), 60S (N/A)

Josiah Deguara (Cincinnati): 40 (4.72), BP (25), Vert (35.5), Broad (115), 3C (7.15), 20S (4.35), 60S (N/A)

Brycen Hopkins (Purdue): 40 (4.66), BP (21), Vert (33.5), Broad (116), 3C (7.25), 20S (4.28), 60S (N/A)

Dalton Keene (Virginia Tech): 40 (4.71), BP (21), Vert (34), Broad (125), 3C (7.07), 20S (4.19), 60S (N/A)

Cole Kmet (Notre Dame): 40 (4.70), BP (N/A), Vert (37), Broad (123), 3C (7.44), 20S (4.41), 60S (N/A)

Sean McKeon (Michigan): 40 (N/A), BP (18), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Thaddeus Moss (LSU): 40 (N/A), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

C.J. O'Grady (Arkansas): 40 (4.81), BP (16), Vert (34), Broad (119), 3C (7.30), 20S (4.34), 60S (N/A)

Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri): 40 (4.49), BP (N/A), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Colby Parkinson (Stanford): 40 (4.77), BP (18), Vert (32.5), Broad (109), 3C (7.15), 20S (4.46), 60S (N/A)

Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt): 40 (4.96), BP (23), Vert (N/A), Broad (N/A), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Stephen Sullivan (LSU): 40 (4.66), BP (N/A), Vert (36.5), Broad (123), 3C (7.51), 20S (4.62), 60S (N/A)

Charlie Taumoepeau (Portland State): 40 (4.75), BP (18), Vert (36.5), Broad (121), 3C (7.00), 20S (4.27), 60S (N/A)

Adam Trautman (Dayton): 40 (4.80), BP (18), Vert (31), Broad (114), 3C (6.78), 20S (4.27), 60S (N/A)

Mitchell Wilcox (South Florida): 40 (4.88), BP (N/A), Vert (34.5), Broad (112), 3C (7.37), 20S (4.43), 60S (N/A)

Charlie Woerner (Georgia): 40 (4.78), BP (21), Vert (34.5), Broad (120), 3C (7.18), 20S (4.46), 60S (N/A)

Dom Wood-Anderson (Tennessee): 40 (4.92), BP (N/A), Vert (35), Broad (119), 3C (N/A), 20S (N/A), 60S (N/A)

Thursday Combine Recap

With Joe Burrow sitting out as he prepares to go No. 1 overall and Tua Tagovailoa not yet cleared for football activity, the focus shifted toward Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts on the quarterback side, while some pass-catchers marveled with their athletic brilliance.

Herbert had perhaps the best day among quarterbacks, impressing scouts with his deep passing ability and flashing more athleticism than most expected. Hurts, Herbert, Hawaii's Cole McDonald and Missouri's Kelly Bryant can all lay claim to the most "athletic" quarterback in this class after putting up similar numbers in drills.

Hurts and McDonald put up slightly better numbers than their competition, but Herbert being in their proximity is promising for his draft status. His official 40 time of 4.68 seconds was only 0.09 seconds worse than Hurts', and he actually out-leapt the Oklahoma product by 0.5 inches in the vertical.

While a few counting numbers won't be enough to convince skeptics, Herbert did more than enough to convince his believes he's worth a high first-round pick.

Among wide receivers, Henry Ruggs III also did little to stop his rapidly rising draft stock. Ruggs didn't break the all-time 40-yard dash time as he hoped, but he still put on the afterburners for a 4.27-second time—by far the best of the Thursday session. He also put up a 42-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump to solidify himself as one of the best pure athletes in this class.

"I feel like I bring everything," Ruggs told reporters. "I'm a playmaker. I don't pride myself on just speed, I want to be a guy who does everything on the field. I'll get downfield, try to block for my teammates because I expect them to do the same for me."

Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, the two wideouts competing with Ruggs at the top of the draft, did little to quell excitement about this class of potential Pro Bowlers. Jeudy ran a scorching 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash and put up a solid 35-inch vertical.

Lamb ran a 4.5-second time in the 40 and then did this in the on-field portion of drills:

That said, the most athletic performance of the day—and perhaps the biggest riser after Thursday—was Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Michigan product wowed with a 44.5-inch vertical (seventh-best in combine history) and 139-inch vertical jump, to go along with an excellent 4.48-second time in the 40.

Peoples-Jones was one of the best wide receives in his high school class but never put things together at Michigan. He never topped more than 47 receptions or 612 yards in three seasons and surprised some when he chose to come out early after a down 2019.

“He's just not real dynamic, in my opinion, when I studied him,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah told Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. “That's kind of the knock on him. In a normal draft, he's probably a second-round pick. In this draft, he's probably a third- or fourth-round pick, just because there's so much depth.”

With those athletic numbers, Peoples-Jones may find himself in a spot similar to DK Metcalf a year ago. Metcalf was also similarly unspectacular in college (in part due to circumstance) before solidifying his stock at the combine.