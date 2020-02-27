Tua Tagovailoa at 2020 NFL Combine: Measurements, Comments and Reaction

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa isn't yet cleared for football activities—that should happen on March 9, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe—but NFL teams did get a full look at his measurables Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here is a snapshot of how the Alabama quarterback measured up:

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 217 pounds

Arms: 30½"

Hands: L (10"), R (9⅞")

Tagovailoa's status is one of the biggest talking points heading into April's draft, as teams anxiously await his clearance from a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture that he suffered in November. Although some viewed him as the best quarterback in the 2020 class before his injury, Tagovailoa is sure to go behind LSU's Joe Burrow and could even slip below Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Tagovailoa told reporters he's expected to receive full medical clearance soon.

"It allows me to do everything. This rehab process has been gradually getting up as far as workouts with what we've been doing. Just strengthening all the parts around the hip, the glute, hamstring, quad. Just being able to be ready that once March 9 hits and we're cleared to go, I'll be able to do everything."

Rather than participate in Alabama's pro day, Tagovailoa is slated to host one of his own on April 9. He'll use the month between his medical clearance and his pro day to ramp up his activities and answer any physical questions teams might have about his long-term health.

"Yeah, it's been a process now. We went to the hospital at 10 yesterday in the morning," Tagovailoa told reporters in reference to his medical testing at the combine. "I was the last person to leave. We went there at 10 and I was back by about 7:49 p.m. So right in time for the informal and formal interviews."

Tagovailoa said he doesn't care which team drafts him, or whether he goes No. 1 or No. 200. He won't have to worry about the latter scenario, though.

Barring any more red flags coming up in his medical report, Tagovailoa is a lock to be selected the first round. He could come off the board as early as No. 3 to the Detroit Lions.

"I've been aware of that, not from my own knowledge but from the knowledge of my teammates," Tagovailoa said of the "Tank for Tua" movement. "My teammates would tell me, 'Hey, bro, look at this. Dolphins want you.' I'd be flattered. But as a kid growing up, that's like a dream to have an organization want you, especially the fans there."