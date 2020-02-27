Europa League 2020: Scores, Qualified Teams After Thursday's Round of 32 Results

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United led the way for teams who progressed to the last 16 of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League on Thursday night. The Red Devils thumped Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to secure a 6-1 aggregate victory.

United kept their European journey going, but Arsenal are out after slumping to a dismal 2-1 defeat against Olympiacos after extra time at the Emirates Stadium, sending the Greek club through on away goals.

The Gunners are gone, but United will be joined in Friday's draw by Serie A giants Inter Milan, who completed a 4-1 aggregate win over Ludogorets behind closed doors at the San Siro.

One team not in the hat is Celtic after the Hoops were beaten 3-1 at home by FC Copenhagen. Celtic's misery is compounded by Glasgow rivals Rangers already ensuring qualification after Thursday's 1-0 win away to Braga.

Other big names who failed to make it through include Ajax, with last season's Champions League semi-finalists unable to overcome Getafe, despite a 2-1 win in Amsterdam. The result of the night belonged to Bayer Leverkusen after the Bundesliga club won 3-1 in Porto to guarantee progression.

Elsewhere, United's Premier League company will be provided by Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although beaten on the night by Espanyol, Wolves had done enough in the first leg to make qualification inevitable.

The lineup of qualified teams will be completed on Friday when Red Bull Salzburg host Eintracht Frankfurt, with the latter holding a 4-1 aggregate lead from the first leg.

Arsenal were already playing in second gear when Pape Abou Cisse rose highest to head in on 53 minutes. His goal matched Alexandre Lacazette's strike in the first leg, sending the tie to extra time.

Blushes appeared to be spared when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a spectacular overhead kick seven minutes from time. Yet Arsenal's lethargy meant hope wasn't lost for the visitors, who bagged the winner in the final minute of extra time thanks to Youssef El-Arabi.

A frenetic end to the game produced a reprieve for Arsenal when the ball fell Aubameyang's way in the box. Inexplicably, the 20-goal striker who has made a career from finding the net for fun shot wide under little pressure.

United had no such troubles finishing in front of goal against a Brugge side reduced to 10 men when Simon Deli was sent off for deliberate handball after 22 minutes. Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot, before fellow January arrival Odion Ighalo ensured his maiden start would be one to remember.

Scott McTominay added a third, while Fred scored twice late on to complete the rout.

Ludogorets were determined to make things interesting after losing the first leg 2-0, and Oliveira Souza's 26th-minute opener gave the Bulgarian side hope. The game was played in an enclosed space because of the outbreak of Coronavirus in northern Italy and the threat of it spreading, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Inter's response to going behind was to draw level five minutes later through Cristiano Biraghi. It was left to Romelu Lukaku to settle things and keep his excellent scoring run going with a powerful header in first-half stoppage time:

Michael Santos, Pep Biel and Dame N'Doye scored in Celtic to leave Neil Lennon bereft. Lennon had seen his team draw level when Odsonne Edouard chipped in from the penalty spot, but Copenhagen's pace, timing and precision on the break were too much for a Celtic team still woefully short of know-how in European competitions.

Unlike Lennon's men, Steven Gerrard's Rangers had already done their bit 24 hours earlier. Ryan Kent's goal just after the hour mark was all they needed after their stirring comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the first leg:

Ajax had already left themselves with too much to do after losing 2-0 in Spain last week. Getafe signalled their intent to be just as proactive in the second leg when Jaime Mata proffered a vital away goal with just five minutes on the clock.

The hosts' response was swift, with Danilo equalising five minutes later after superb work from Donny van de Beek:

A goal from Carel Eiting wasn't enough for Ajax to rescue the tie, leaving Getafe to celebrate an historic achievement built on exceptional defending:

Leverkusen also enjoyed a night to remember, with talent in forward areas making the difference in Portugal. Lucas Alario opened the scoring, before Kerem Demirbay and Kai Havertz both found the net in eight second-half minutes.

Moussa Marega got one back for Porto, but the hosts were doomed when Soares was sent off five minutes from time after a foul on Jonathan Tah.

Wolves' 4-0 win at Molineux left Espanyol playing for pride, but the club bottom of La Liga showed plenty of it when Jonathan Calleri bagged a hat-trick. Goals from Matt Doherty and Adama Traore were enough for Wolves to pad their aggregate advantage:

There would have been more goals for Wolves had Pedro Neto not produced the miss of this, and perhaps any other tournament:

The night's most impressive turnaround saw Istanbul Basaksehir overturn a 3-1 deficit to take Sporting CP to extra time with a 91st-minute aggregate equalizer. Basaksehir won 4-1 in extra time and advanced 5-4 on aggregate. Former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel was among the scorers for the home side in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk's 3-3 draw in Benfica earned the Ukrainian side a 5-4 aggregate victory and a place in a draw already loaded with heavyweights before Frankfurt or Salzburg complete the list.