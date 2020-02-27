Aaron Gordon Trade Rumors: Pacers Had a 'Degree of Interest' Around Deadline

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 24, 2020 in New York City. Orlando Magic defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Even though the Indiana Pacers didn't make a move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, general manager Kevin Pritchard was reportedly looking at Aaron Gordon

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, the Pacers were "among the teams that had a degree of interest" in acquiring the Orlando Magic forward. 

The Magic largely stood pat at the deadline, with the exception of a minor deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for James Ennis III. 

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported earlier this month that Orlando "tried hard" to move Gordon before the trade deadline. That was largely because the team realized Gordon and Jonathan Isaac can't coexist in the same area of the floor. 

One of the weak spots of Indiana's roster is power forward. Domantas Sabonis can play the position, but he's better suited to be the 5 for head coach Nate McMillan.

The Pacers' other options at the 4 are Doug McDermott and TJ Leaf, who J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reported was being shopped before the trade deadline.

If the Pacers want to acquire Gordon, Deveney noted the expectation is he will be back on the trade block this summer. The 24-year-old is owed $34.5 million over the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

Gordon ranks second on the Magic in rebounding (7.5 per game) and third in scoring (14.5 points per game) in 52 games this season.    

