Chiefs' Travis Kelce Excited for 'Unique Opportunity' to Visit White House

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is looking forward to his trip to the White House to celebrate his team's Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"I know historically ... that's something you do as a Super Bowl champion," Kelce said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "But we'll see, man. It's a lot of mixed emotions about stuff going on there. We'll see."

The five-time Pro Bowler followed up on Twitter:

Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2017, some teams have stayed away from the White House, which usually hosts a ceremony for sports champions. In other cases, notable players have turned down the opportunity to join their teammates in Washington, D.C.

Trump rescinded his invitation for the Philadelphia Eagles in June 2018 when it became clear many from the team planned to avoid the nation's capital. One year earlier, Tom Brady headlined a group of New England Patriots players who were absent as Trump saluted the team.

In the immediate afterglow of the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers, head coach Andy Reid and wide receiver Tyreek Hill indicated they were open to the possibility of meeting with Trump.

"I haven't thought about that," Reid said, per the Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope. "I mean, I'll be there. So, if they're inviting us, I'll be here. … It's quite an honor."

"That would be great to go to the White House," Hill said, echoing the sentiment. "I've never been to (Washington) D.C., so that would be great."

The Chiefs have yet to officially announce a visit to the White House, but President Trump said the team would be attending during a speech after he was acquitted in his impeachment trial: "And by the way, your Super Bowl champions are coming. I think next week or soon. Very soon. And every one of them want to be here. And the coach loves us, the coach is great, Andy Reid. And every one of them want to be here."