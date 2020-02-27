Liverpool Announce Record Turnover of £533M, Pre-Tax Profit of £42M

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool have announced record turnover of £533 million for the year ending May 2019.

In a statement on the club's official website, the European champions confirmed an increase in turnover of £78 million, while their overall pre-tax profit was reported at £42 million.

Profit was recorded despite a club-record spend of £223 million on players including Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

In the reporting period up to May 31, 2019, there were also 11 new contracts for first-team players including Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The most significant increase in revenue came from media sources, which rose by £41 million to £261 million largely because of the new UEFA Champions League broadcasting deal that started in 2018-19.

It was a season of great success for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp masterminded a sixth triumph in Europe's elite club competition and a record-breaking points haul in the Premier League as Liverpool finished second to Manchester City:

Per the club's statement, Andy Hughes, Liverpool's chief operating officer, said:

"This continued strengthening of the underlying financial sustainability of the club is enabling us to make significant investments both in player recruitment and infrastructure.

"Being able to reinvest over £220 million on players during this financial period is a result of a successful business strategy, particularly the significant uplift in commercial revenues.

"The cost of football, however, does continue to rise in transfers and associated fees but what's critical for us is the consistency of our financial position, enabling us to live within our means and continue to run a sustainable football club."

Liverpool's meticulous investment of their funds under Klopp is set to pay off this season when the Reds likely claim their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds have dropped just two points in the Premier League all season and hold a 22-point lead at the top of the table:

They need to win just four of their last 11 games to guarantee the 19th title in the club's history and first in the Premier League era.