Warriors' Draymond Green Ruled out vs. Suns Due to Knee Injury

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 1, 2020
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss Saturday night's contest against the Phoenix Suns with left knee soreness, head coach Steve Kerr announced before tipoff. 

While the season has gotten away from the Warriors thanks to long-term injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green may have had the hardest luck, as he's been unable to stay healthy for long stretches.

The 29-year-old most recently missed two games with a pelvic contusion, bringing his total games lost to injury this year up to 16. 

When he's on the floor, Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for a Warriors team that is retooling for another title run next season. Golden State is in line for a lottery pick with a 12-47 record this year. Along with the addition of Andrew Wiggins and a healthy return for Curry and Thompson, that should make for a formidable lineup in 2020-21. 

Eric Paschall should see his minutes increase again in Green's absence. The rookie forward joined the starting lineup in both games the veteran was sidelined with the pelvic injury.

Nothing about this season has gone according to plan for Golden State. The best it can do is get healthy and regroup. For Green, it'll be more about staying healthy than getting there.  

