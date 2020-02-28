10 Underclassmen with Best Shot at 2020 Heisman Trophy

0 of 10

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will open next college football season as the leading candidates for 2020 Heisman Trophy honors.

Fields finished third in the balloting last year with 3,273 passing yards and 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions. The Georgia transfer added another 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while propelling the Buckeyes to a 13-1 season.

Lawrence finished seventh in the voting with 3,665 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He also became more of a running threat than he was as a true freshman, tallying 563 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. All of that helped him lead the Tigers to the national title game for the second straight season.

After those two made a run at the award as underclassmen last year, which freshmen and sophomores could be in the running in 2020?

Ahead, we've highlighted 10 underclassmen with the best shot at winning the Heisman Trophy during the upcoming season. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.