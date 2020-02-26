Zach LaVine: 'I Have F--king 40 Points' Wasn't Directed at Bulls HC Jim Boylen

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine wasn't directing his anger at head coach Jim Boylen late in Tuesday's 124-122 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A clip went around from the game showing LaVine saying, "I have f--king 40 points."

Speaking to ESPN's Eric Woodyward about the clip Wednesday, LaVine said he was engaging in trash talk with a player for the Thunder.

"You get into the heat of the battle and between players when you guys are talking, you talk smack sometimes, right? And that's all it was," he said.

Boylen and LaVine seem to have had a contentious relationship at times this season, especially relating to the coach's use of late-game timeouts when the outcome has long since been decided.

"The cameras have been following me lately so people are going to make their own assumptions on what's going on between me and Jim or me and the team but our relationship is fine," LaVine told Woodyard. "I'm a competitive and fiery guy on the court so that's pretty much what happened."

LaVine was seen mouthing on the court "why call a timeout down f--king 10" with 30 seconds remaining in a Feb. 22 loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Boylen told reporters after the Suns game that his timeout usage was a way to establish that "we're going to play till the end and we're going to compete."

This has been another frustrating and disappointing season in Chicago. The Bulls are currently 20-39, on pace to finish under .500 for the third straight season. They are six games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.