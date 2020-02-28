2020 March Madness Title Odds for Top Contenders Entering March

0 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

There are still a few weeks to go before Selection Sunday, when 68 schools will find out their fates for March Madness. But the best teams in the field are starting to separate themselves, giving us a good idea of who will be favored going into the tournament.

As the calendar flips to March, it's worth looking at which teams are seen as the favorites to be the ones cutting down the nets in Atlanta. There are many ways to measure the best teams, from the national rankings to various statistical projections. But the current betting odds from Caesars Palace are very telling.

Here's a look into which teams are currently favored.