Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy Says Dak Prescott Is 'Absolutely' Franchise QB

February 26, 2020

Though Dak Prescott is not under contract for 2020, the Dallas Cowboys aren't planning to let him hit free agency.

New head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday at the NFL combine that Prescott was "absolutely" the team's franchise quarterback, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week the team hadn't spoken to Prescott's representatives about a new deal since last September, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

               

