76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $25K for Flipping off Kevin Huerter, Cursing on Live TV

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter and cursing on live television.

Embiid flipped Huerter off late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 129-112 win over the Hawks after Huerter stole the ball from him as he attempted to run out the clock.

"I also want to say sorry for what I did at the end of the game," Embiid told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters in a live on-court interview. "Y'all probably saw that on TV, I am sorry."

Embiid had 49 points and 14 rebounds in a dominant all-around performance as the Sixers rallied without Ben Simmons. Earlier in the interview, Winters asked him whether he considers himself the best player in the world—at which point Embiid got a little profane.

"F--k it, my bad, I do believe it. When I play like tonight, anything can happen," Embiid said.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.