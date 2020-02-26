76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $25K for Flipping off Kevin Huerter, Cursing on Live TV

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter and cursing on live television.

Embiid flipped Huerter off late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 129-112 win over the Hawks after Huerter stole the ball from him as he attempted to run out the clock. 

"I also want to say sorry for what I did at the end of the game," Embiid told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters in a live on-court interview. "Y'all probably saw that on TV, I am sorry."

Embiid had 49 points and 14 rebounds in a dominant all-around performance as the Sixers rallied without Ben Simmons. Earlier in the interview, Winters asked him whether he considers himself the best player in the world—at which point Embiid got a little profane.

"F--k it, my bad, I do believe it. When I play like tonight, anything can happen," Embiid said.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

