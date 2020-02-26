Knicks' RJ Barrett Says He Shoots Better Right-Handed Despite Using Left

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

RJ Barrett has been inconsistent as a shooter in his first season in the NBA, but it might be because the New York Knicks guard is using the wrong hand.

The Duke product told reporters Wednesday that while he's more comfortable shooting with his left hand, he's actually right-handed and does everything with his right hand, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. He's also been told he has better form with his right hand, via Albanese.

Barrett was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft but hasn't done as well as Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, who were selected ahead of him. The guard is averaging 13.9 points per game but shooting only 39.1 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three-point range.

Despite averaging 22.6 points per game in his one season with the Blue Devils, he made just 30.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

Though his shooting is disappointing, it could be worth it if he pulls an Inigo Montoya and tells the NBA, "I am not left-handed" and starts to dominate.