Zion Williamson Gifted Pelicans Teammates Custom Mardi Gras Beats Headphones

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 25, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Even though the New Orleans Pelicans couldn't be home to celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Zion Williamson gave his teammates a gift to remind them of the annual celebration that takes place in their city. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Williamson gave each of his teammates custom Mardi Gras-colored Beats headphones before their Feb. 12 film session. 

Haynes noted the headphones included the players' last names and their jersey number inscribed on the protective holding case. 

"I just thought it would be a nice gift for everyone, and I'm glad they all liked it," Williamson told Haynes. "That's what matters to me, is that my teammates are enjoying them. I see them wearing it, and it's cool. I just wanted to do something special for them."

Brandon Ingram told Haynes the gift "was an unexpected surprise for sure."

The Pelicans missed the Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans because they were on the road for a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers

Even though the Pelicans came up short, losing 118-109, Williamson's dominance in his first 13 games (23.3 points, 7.1 rebounds per contest) has them on the right track.

