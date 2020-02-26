LeBron James Calls Zion Williamson 'Special' After Lakers Beat Pelicans

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Zion Williamson has approval from the King.

LeBron James complimented the rookie top overall pick after his Los Angeles Lakers defeated Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 Tuesday night at the Staples Center:

James led the Lakers with a season-high 40 points, while Williamson bucketed 29 points.

This was the first time James and Williamson have taken the court against each other. L.A. had played New Orleans twice already this season, winning both meetings, but the 19-year-old phenom had yet to make his regular-season NBA debut while recovering from an Oct. 21 arthroscopic knee surgery.

Williamson continued an impressive stretch of play with his performance against the Western Conference-leading Lakers:

James reminded Williamson—and everyone—he is far from ready to relinquish the throne, though, with a historic outing of his own:

As expected, the comparisons between the two are alive and well:

The Lakers have won six straight games and eight of their last nine—good for a five-game advantage over the Denver Nuggets atop the West.

The Pelicans have gone 8-6 since Williamson's debut on Jan. 22 and are 3.5 games behind the 28-29 Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the West.

After this game, plenty of people would sign up for a first-round playoff series between James' Lakers and Williamson's Pelicans.