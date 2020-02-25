Antonio Brown Doesn't Have a Future on Steelers Roster, Says GM Kevin Colbert

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is not welcome back in Pittsburgh.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert joined NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon, and he made clear that Pittsburgh is not open to reuniting with the troubled free-agent wide receiver.

"We're always gonna be concerned about Antonio Brown the person," Colbert told Siciliano. "We have moved on from Antonio Brown, and Coach [Mike] Tomlin addressed that the last time he spoke with the media that we're worried about Antonio Brown the person. He will always be a Steeler in that regard, but in that regard only."

In an appearance on First Take on February 17 (h/t KDKA), Tomlin shared the same sentiments as his GM: "We will always be interested in his development as a man, and we will be open to assisting him in that. But we have no current business interest at this time."

It feels like a century ago that Pittsburgh traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders last March after he had played with the Steelers from 2010-18. So much has happened since then, and most of it away from the field.

Most recently, Brown issued a public apology to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two had a fractured relationship, which culminated in "a heated dispute" that led to Brown missing several practices and getting benched for Week 17 of the 2018 season.

"I never realized how good I had it," Brown wrote in an Instagram caption on Feb. 12, accompanied by a photo of him and Big Ben, "got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man ! It's never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB."

Brown is still under an active investigation by the NFL after his former trainer filed a federal lawsuit on September 10 in which she said he sexually assaulted her three times in 2017 and 2018. Another woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko on September 16 that Brown had made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was working on a mural in his home in 2017.

The 31-year-old last played in the NFL for the New England Patriots on Sept. 15. The Patriots released him on Sept. 20 after the second woman said he threatened her via text message when she came forward.