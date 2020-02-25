LeBron James Says There's 'Never Going to Be a Closure' to Kobe Bryant's Death

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A day after fans, friends and family said goodbye to Kobe Bryant at a celebration of life, LeBron James said he will "never" have closure on Bryant's death.

"It's never a closure. It's never going to be a closure," James told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So it's not a closure. But it was a celebration which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world."

James did not confirm whether he was in attendance for the event at Staples Center, which honored Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash January 26 in Calabasas, California.

James' agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that James spent the memorial "in his own space," per McMenamin.

"Emotionally a wreck, like everyone else," James said. "Another challenging day for all of us. Like you've been hearing me talk about the last couple times you guys asked me about the whole situation, it's just been hard to kind of talk about it. Trying not to go back. It's just tough."

James has said on multiple occasions that he has attempted to avoid publicly discussing Bryant's death much because of the "difficult mindset" it puts him in. He also praised Bryant's wife, Vanessa, for her strength in the speech she gave mourning Kobe and Gianna.