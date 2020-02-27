1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Should Already Be Thinking About

30 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards made 6'10" shooter Davis Bertans available at the trade deadline for the massive asking price of two first-round picks, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

That more or less tipped their hands on their free-agency intentions with the big spacer, although they weren't exactly hiding them.

General manager Tommy Sheppard said in December that the club planned to keep Bertans, per NBC Sports' Chase Hughes. After the deadline, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Washington "remains committed to re-signing Bertans this summer."

In other words, all arrows presumably point Bertans back to the District. That sounds just fine to the sharpshooter, whose average scoring output has nearly doubled during his first season there (15.0, up from 8.0).

"I've been happy with the chance that I'm getting here with the whole idea of what the team is doing for the future and John [Wall] coming back next year," Bertans told B/R's Michael Scotto. "With this team basically with all the guys coming back healthy, we can actually do something in the Eastern Conference."

The Wizards may have slight reservations about overpaying a specialist, but they know his market will be pricey, and they chose to keep him at the trade deadline anyway. Considering the kind of campaign he's having from distance—3.5 triples per outing at a 42.2 percent clip—it makes all the sense in the world.

If the Wizards re-sign Bertans, they'll have the ultimate spacing source to help free Wall and Bradley Beal.

All stats, unless otherwise noted, courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference and accurate through games played Feb. 25. Salary information via Basketball Insiders.



