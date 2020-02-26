NBA Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline: Landing Spots for Top Buyout Candidates

0 of 5

Teams that fancy themselves NBA title contenders better get a move on. Buyout season is quickly coming to a close.

Players must negotiate departures from their current squads by March 1 to be eligible for another team's postseason roster. That isn't a problem for many championship hopefuls. Most of the biggest buyout dominoes have already fallen, and only a handful of contenders are facing semi-glaring holes.

For those still in need of talent infusions, though, the lead-up to Sunday will not pass without concern. Midseason signings tend to be overhyped in the moment, but the chance to expand the rotation and boost playoff optionality isn't nothing. Eleventh-hour additions can matter—so long as potentially impactful players have a path to becoming available.

Some still do. Not all of them will reach the open market. Many have, in fact, ruled out the prospect. But circumstances can turn on a whim, particularly for veterans who don't hold much value to their current employers beyond this season.

Identifying those options this late in the game isn't especially difficult. It's a matter of finding those who look most out of place or have the most to gain by syncing up with a postseason team.

Suggested destinations will weigh immediate fit and prospective playing time above all else. Ahead of a cap-starved free-agent market, players need the promise of exposure if they're going to punt on Bird rights and non-guaranteed 2020-21 salaries. The best landing spots will be listed in decreasing order of sensibility.

