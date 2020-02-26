Analysing Timo Werner's Potential Transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool

Visionhaus/Getty Images

It says everything about Liverpool's current status that elite players are now trying to push themselves through the Anfield entry door.

Last week, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner made one of the least subtle come-and-get-me pleas imaginable to the UEFA Champions League holders and now Premier League champions-elect.

"There's one of the best managers in the world with Jurgen Klopp, and he is also German," Werner told Sky Germany (h/t Metro) when asked about Liverpool. "Many things suggest that I would maybe fit in very well with my playing style. But I don't think about that at the moment because we have so much to do with Leipzig."

The final line contradicts everything that went before it—and such a statement should be read as a sign that the Reds will no longer have to convince top talent of why Liverpool should be their next home.

It's an interesting turn in this transfer pursuit, as Werner has been on their radar for some time—recruitment staff have been tracking his situation at RB Leipzig for two years, according to sources.

No actual move to sign him has been made, though. There is caution being applied here.

The club have cash but have been very careful about adding to the squad over the past year, as they are wary of upsetting the balance and vibe. They are also having to be particularly sure that anyone who is brought in can handle the competition they will face for a starting role.

Werner has always been an interesting option because of the release clause in his current contract—which this week has been revealed as €30 million (£25 million), according to German channel Sport1 (h/t Mirror).

The exact figures have taken a long time to become public knowledge. Figures around him have previously remained tight-lipped over the trigger number—which is lower than many people within the game had expected.

Privately, Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has advised Werner not to move to the Premier League at this stage, sources informed B/R. Obviously they want him to stay and build on their current project, but further than that, there is a genuine concern it could impact on the momentum he has been building because the consistency of games will not be guaranteed.

A move to Liverpool would be difficult for pretty much any player in the world to turn down right now. Football broadcaster Jan Aage Fjortoft also interviewed Werner last week and is convinced the player's flirting with Liverpool was intentional.

Werner's speed and agility are understood to be two key elements that are intriguing to Liverpool, while the club also know they could use him in various ways across their front three. He has scored 27 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions this season—including four from seven games in the Champions League—and the fact he is still only 23 years old and has a good chance of leading Germany's attack at Euro 2020 adds a certain pedigree.

This is all important given Liverpool are already having to think about life without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

It's not an imminent problem; Liverpool think all three players will still be with them next season. But they know that top Champions League clubs have an eye on all of them—so an offer could arrive at any time, in theory.

For Salah and Mane, it is felt that Barcelona or Real Madrid will become options. For Firmino, Bayern Munich is emerging as a genuine next destination as they begin to whittle down figures who could potentially replace Robert Lewandowski if he leaves.

On top of this, a new forward is interesting to Liverpool this summer as sporting director Michael Edwards has begun thinking of the impact the Africa Cup of Nations will have on them in January 2021—with Mane and Salah sure to be included.

There is another issue for Liverpool when dealing with a pursuit of Werner—Chelsea have now shown firm interest too.

They touched base over a deal in January, and they did the same with Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund.

Sources say Werner prefers Anfield as a destination, but a charm offensive could yet sway his thinking if Chelsea were to make him an influential part of their next step.

Management at Chelsea are beginning to wonder about how to keep Tammy Abraham sharp and firing, and one thought right now is that bringing in a grade A frontman might kick him on to a new level.

The Blues have been stuttering over a move for Lyon's Moussa Dembele, and Werner's release clause undoubtedly would prove less of a gamble than the £83 million being touted by Sky Sports for the France under-21 international.

It should be noted that Bayern Munich have held an interest in Werner, too. But that door seems to have closed in recent months.

"He won't stay in Germany if he moves clubs," one source confidently told B/R. "If he leaves Leipzig it will be to test himself in a different league."

Liverpool have held themselves back from any contact so far over Werner, but from April that is expected to change. Once they have wrapped up the domestic title, pathways to new signings for the summer window will begin to open.

The Reds have become experts at keeping transfers quiet—think of the deal they sealed for Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino out of the blue in January. So it would be somewhat of a surprise if the media reveal any major deal first.

But now that Werner's desire to join Liverpool is an open secret, we wait to see if the club see him as a man who can become part of the dynasty they aim to build.

Listen to Dean every Wednesday on the B/R Football Ranks podcast. New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe here.

-