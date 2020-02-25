Ben Roethlisberger Might Be 'Better' After Elbow Surgery, Says Steelers GM

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

There is optimism among the Pittsburgh Steelers that Ben Roethlisberger will play at a high level in 2020 after he underwent elbow surgery last September.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert thinks the team "might have a better" version of Roethlisberger after surgery.

"I think he'll come back hungrier," Colbert said. "He wants to prove he's not done."

Roethlisberger started Pittsburgh's first two games last season but injured his elbow in a 28-26 Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers announced Sept. 23 that Roethlisberger would miss the remainder of the season after he had successful surgery.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the injury wasn't as bad as initially feared, as Roethlisberger avoided tendon and ligament damage.

Last season marked the first time in Roethlisberger's 16-year NFL career that he didn't appear in at least 12 games for the Steelers. The six-time Pro Bowler threw for 351 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in 2019.

Mason Rudolph had a solid 5-3 record as Pittsburgh's primary starter in Roethlisberger's absence. The team remained in the playoff race until Week 17 and finished 8-8 overall.

In his last full season in 2018, Roethlisberger led the NFL in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129). He had a streak of six straight years with at least 3,800 passing yards and 21 touchdowns from 2013 to '18.