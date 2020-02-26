Europa League 2020: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The second legs of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League last 32 take place on Wednesday and Thursday, and there is the potential for some big-name clubs to be knocked out the competition.

Manchester United are far from guaranteed a last-16 spot after they drew 1-1 at Club Brugge last week, and Arsenal only have a narrow 1-0 lead over Olympiacos.

Ajax, meanwhile, need to scramble back from 2-0 down against Getafe to avoid going from UEFA Champions League semi-finalists to Europa League failures in less than a season.

Fixtures, Predictions and TV Info (Odds)

Wednesday, February 26

5 p.m. GMT, noon ET: Braga 2-1 Rangers, BT Sport 3 (Home -125, bet $125 to win $100, Draw +280, Away +330)

Thursday, February 27

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: FC Basel 1-1 APOEL Nicosia, BT Sport Extra (-155, +275, +465)

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: Espanyol 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, BT Sport 1 (+195, +215, +155)

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: Porto 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen, BT Sport Extra 3 (+110, +275, +225)

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-2 Sporting Lisbon, BT Sport Extra (+125, +235, +225)

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: Gent 0-0 Roma, BT Sport Extra (+205, +250, +125)

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: LASK 0-1 AZ Alkmaar, BT Sport Extra (-125, +295, +315)

5:55 p.m. GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET: Malmo 2-1 Wolfsburg, BT Sport Extra (+230, +245, +120)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Ajax 2-1 Getafe, BT Sport Extra 2 (-125, +265, +350)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Arsenal 2-1 Olympiacos, BT Sport 3 (-200, +340, +540)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Benfica 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, BT Sport Extra (-125, +280, +330)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Celtic 2-0 FC Copenhagen, BT Sport ESPN (-245, +345, +755)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, BT Sport Extra (-130, +325, +300)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Inter Milan 3-1 Ludogorets, BT Sport Extra (-280, +345, +990)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Manchester United 1-0 Club Brugge, BT Sport 2 (-230, +330, +730)

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET: Sevilla 2-0 Cluj, BT Sport Extra (-335, +395, +1200)

Inconsistency has been a frustratingly regular feature of United's 2019-20 campaign, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side go into Thursday's second leg against Brugge at Old Trafford on a high after a 3-0 win over Watford.

Perhaps the biggest positive from the Red Devils' defeat of the Hornets was the performance of January signing Bruno Fernandes:

The Portuguese has been impressive since moving to United from Sporting Lisbon, and he will be key for the hosts as they look to get the win that will guarantee them a spot in the last 16.

United will be satisfied with nothing less than going all the way in the Europa League this season, both because Solskjaer is eager to win a trophy and it would secure the club Champions League football next season.

In order to keep their hopes alive of winning the tournament, the Red Devils will need to improve from the first leg, where a poor performance led to a 1-1 draw.

The same is similarly true for Arsenal, although they do have the cushion of knowing a draw will see them through at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette got the Gunners' crucial away goal in Greece last week, and after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice in Sunday's 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League, manager Mikel Arteta can be confident he has an in-form strikeforce:

In the game against the Toffees, though, Arsenal's vulnerability in defence was also readily apparent.

It will crucial for the Gunners that they do not go behind early against Olympiacos because the Emirates faithful can be a nervy group, and that anxiety can translate to the players.

If Arsenal can go ahead and make it 2-0 on aggregate, that should translate into an atmosphere that can see them over the line and into the next round.