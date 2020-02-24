Joe Lacob Says Kevin Durant Leaving Warriors 'Made No Sense' to Him

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Joe Lacob and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA Championshiop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob wasn't upset when Kevin Durant left the team in free agency, but he didn't necessarily understand the decision.

Lacob discussed the situation Monday on Joe, Lo & Dibs:

"Which, to me, made no sense. Like, you're the best organization, I hope he thinks, in the world," Lacob said, via Karl Buscheck of 95.7 The Game. "Winning. Other great players. I mean, the new arena. To me, there was like every reason in the world to stay, but I'm not going to be mad at him because, you know, it's his life. And he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave."

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors, winning two titles in his first two seasons. He helped bring the squad to the NBA finals last year until a ruptured Achilles knocked him out of the playoffs, with Golden State eventually losing to the Toronto Raptors.

He left for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency during the summer, apparently to the surprise of Warriors' leadership.

"As time went on, I started to realize I'm just different from the rest of the guys," Durant said in September, per WSJ Magazine's J.R. Moehringer.

Earlier this month, he admitted his decision to leave was made much earlier.

"I knew just about the halfway point through the year," Durant said on the All the Smoke podcast (h/t Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports). "I could feel, you know, the separation between the two."

It left the Warriors without arguably its best player from the previous few seasons, an issue that was exacerbated by injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. After going to five straight finals, the team entered Monday with an NBA-worst 12-45 record.

Related

    Joe Lacob Discusses Who Will Represent Warriors at NBA Draft Lottery

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Joe Lacob Discusses Who Will Represent Warriors at NBA Draft Lottery

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Why Santa Cruz Warriors traded Juan Toscano-Anderson's G League rights

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Santa Cruz Warriors traded Juan Toscano-Anderson's G League rights

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Why Kevin Durant leaving Warriors for Nets made no sense to Joe Lacob

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Kevin Durant leaving Warriors for Nets made no sense to Joe Lacob

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit

    Bryant files wrongful death suit against company that operated helicopter in crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and 7 others

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report